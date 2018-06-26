WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police say one of their officers was involved in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers are responding to Harland Street and 92nd Avenue. Both directions of 92nd Ave. are closed between Sheridan Boulevard and Harlan St. Investigators say the situation started on the 10300 block of Dover Street — north of the mall.

A motorcycle officer responded to a burglary call and tried to stop the suspect vehicle — which authorities say was stolen.

They say a woman got out and ran away, while a man kept driving. They say that suspect then swerved toward the motorcycle officer who fired his weapon from his motorcycle.

Officials say the man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. They also say they have a female suspect in custody.

No officers were hurt.

Officials say they expect 92nd Ave. to be closed through the evening rush hour.