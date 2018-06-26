CAMPAIGN 2018Colorado Primary Election Results
Filed Under:Dillon, Local TV, Loveland Ski Area, Ski Lift, Skiing

By Laura Phillips

DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s out with the old and in with the new. This fall, Loveland Ski Area will debut a new high-speed detachable quad.

It’s the ski area’s first high-speed lift. The lift doesn’t have a name yet, and now there’s a contest to do just that.

loveland ski last day 3 dustin shaeffer Loveland Ski Area Needs Your Help Naming New Lift

(credit: Dustin Schaefer)

The old lift has been removed and crews are currently digging holes for the new towers.

The deadline to enter is July 16. Participants can submit multiple entries. The winner gets either a season pass for the 2018/19 season or a chair from the old Lift 1.

LINK: Loveland Ski Area Lift Name Contest

Laura Phillips produces CBS4 News at 10 and various special projects. She has been producing news in Denver since 2006. Follow her on Twitter @LA_Phillips.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s