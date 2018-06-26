By Laura Phillips

DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s out with the old and in with the new. This fall, Loveland Ski Area will debut a new high-speed detachable quad.

It’s the ski area’s first high-speed lift. The lift doesn’t have a name yet, and now there’s a contest to do just that.

The old lift has been removed and crews are currently digging holes for the new towers.

The deadline to enter is July 16. Participants can submit multiple entries. The winner gets either a season pass for the 2018/19 season or a chair from the old Lift 1.

LINK: Loveland Ski Area Lift Name Contest

Laura Phillips produces CBS4 News at 10 and various special projects. She has been producing news in Denver since 2006. Follow her on Twitter @LA_Phillips.