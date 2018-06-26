Plan For Towers In Larimer Square Scrapped

DENVER (CBS4) – Developers are taking a step back from a proposal that would have added two buildings to Denver’s historic Larimer Square.

The two towers would have included affordable housing and a hotel. According to Business Den, the developers decided to shelve the plan for the towers.

Portions of some of the existing buildings on the square would have been demolished to make room for the new structures.

Instead, the developers are working with an advisory committee to discuss any possible long-term changes to Larimer Square.

On Tuesday, Larimer Square appeared on the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s 2018 list of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places.