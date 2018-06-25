  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amber Alert, Colorado Bureau Of Investigations, David Freeman, Saguache County

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 60-year-old man and a boy he’s suspected of kidnapping from Colorado were found near a southern Utah lake where they had been walking naked after asking for food and water from campers.

Garfield County sheriff’s spokeswoman Denise Dastrup said David Glenn Freeman and the 12-year-old boy were located Monday near Pangutich Lake about 265 miles (426 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City after an Amber Alert was issued Sunday night in Saguache County in southwestern Colorado.

Freeman was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and lewdness. It was unknown if he had an attorney.

The boy was taken to a hospital to get evaluated. The Associated Press isn’t naming him because he’s a juvenile.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations says in a news release that Freeman and the boy know each other but aren’t related.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s