Filed Under:Career Fair, Dallas Street, Denver Public Schools, Local TV, Northeast Bus Terminal
(credit: CBS)

By Shawn Chitnis

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools hopes to fill several important openings for the next academic year by recruiting candidates at a career fair on Wednesday.

dps job fair 6pkg transfer frame 150 DPS Aims To Fill Crucial Positions: Your Job Is Really Purposeful

(credit: CBS)

The fair comes as unemployment rates remain low and fuel a competitive job market.

“It’s really important for our district because we have a ton of positions that are open that we need to fill before our new school year,” said Desiree McConnell, a talent acquisition associate with DPS.

dps job fair 6pkg transfer frame 1320 DPS Aims To Fill Crucial Positions: Your Job Is Really Purposeful

(credit: CBS)

Rich Archuletta has been an area manager for the last 11 years. He started working for the district as a part-time employee. He is the third generation in his family to work for DPS and graduated from the school system.

“First started working for DPS in 1991, cleaning classrooms after school,” he said. “Things just kept opening up along the way, and I just decided to stay here because the opportunities are endless.”

dps job fair 6pkg transfer frame 300 DPS Aims To Fill Crucial Positions: Your Job Is Really Purposeful

(credit: CBS)

Both Archuletta and McConnell say one of the advantages of working for a district is the impact you can have on the next generation, no matter what role you play at a school.

“Your job is really purposeful,” said McConnell. “You’re working directly with students and really making a change in their life and in their education.”

dps job fair 6pkg transfer frame 1440 DPS Aims To Fill Crucial Positions: Your Job Is Really Purposeful

(credit: CBS)

But the district knows they need to make positions like bus drivers, campus safety officers, food service workers, and its warehouse staff more competitive. They are increasing wages for many of these jobs along with the medical benefits and summer break many district employees already enjoy each year.

dps job fair 6pkg transfer frame 1140 DPS Aims To Fill Crucial Positions: Your Job Is Really Purposeful

(credit: CBS)

Archuletta say for some employees the summer is actually a crucial time because they are preparing schools for the new year before students arrive in the fall.

The job fair starts at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the Northeast Bus Terminal located on 4937 Dallas Street in Denver.

It runs until noon that day. You can email the district: careers@dpsk12.org or visit the Facebook page for the event.

“A lot of what we do provides the best possible learning environment for kids,” said Archuletta.  “Creating an environment and a culture for kids.”

Shawn Chitnis reports weeknights for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Email him story ideas at smchitnis@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter or Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s