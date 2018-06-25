By Shawn Chitnis

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools hopes to fill several important openings for the next academic year by recruiting candidates at a career fair on Wednesday.

The fair comes as unemployment rates remain low and fuel a competitive job market.

“It’s really important for our district because we have a ton of positions that are open that we need to fill before our new school year,” said Desiree McConnell, a talent acquisition associate with DPS.

Rich Archuletta has been an area manager for the last 11 years. He started working for the district as a part-time employee. He is the third generation in his family to work for DPS and graduated from the school system.

“First started working for DPS in 1991, cleaning classrooms after school,” he said. “Things just kept opening up along the way, and I just decided to stay here because the opportunities are endless.”

Both Archuletta and McConnell say one of the advantages of working for a district is the impact you can have on the next generation, no matter what role you play at a school.

“Your job is really purposeful,” said McConnell. “You’re working directly with students and really making a change in their life and in their education.”

But the district knows they need to make positions like bus drivers, campus safety officers, food service workers, and its warehouse staff more competitive. They are increasing wages for many of these jobs along with the medical benefits and summer break many district employees already enjoy each year.

Archuletta say for some employees the summer is actually a crucial time because they are preparing schools for the new year before students arrive in the fall.

The job fair starts at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the Northeast Bus Terminal located on 4937 Dallas Street in Denver.

It runs until noon that day. You can email the district: careers@dpsk12.org or visit the Facebook page for the event.

“A lot of what we do provides the best possible learning environment for kids,” said Archuletta. “Creating an environment and a culture for kids.”

