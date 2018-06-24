BREAKING NEWSAmber alert issued for Saguache County boy
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMAutoNation All Access
    11:00 PMJoel Osteen
    11:30 PMBlue Bloods
    12:30 AMRizzoli & Isles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amber Alert, David Freeman, Jacob Roe, Local TV, Saguache County
Jacob Roe (credit: Saguache County Sheriff)

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert Sunday night for a 12-year-old boy out of Saguache County.

Sheriff’s officials say Jacob Roe is possibly with 60-year-old David Freeman. They may be traveling in a red 2014 Jeep Patriot with Colorado license plate 198ZQO.

missing crestone boy 2 jacob rowe from cbi Amber Alert Issued For Saguache County Boy

Jacob Roe (credit: Saguache County Sheriff)

Roe is described as 5′ tall, weighing about 100 lbs. with red hair and blue eyes. Officials say he left his home in Crestone on Saturday around 3 p.m. and has not returned nor has been heard from.

david glenn freeman amber alert suspect Amber Alert Issued For Saguache County Boy

David Freeman (credit: Saguache County Sheriff)

Officials describe Freeman as 5’6 tall, weighing about 135 lbs. Freeman has blue eyes and grey or blonde hair.

If you see Roe, Freeman or the vehicle you are urged to call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s