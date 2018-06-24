SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert Sunday night for a 12-year-old boy out of Saguache County.

Sheriff’s officials say Jacob Roe is possibly with 60-year-old David Freeman. They may be traveling in a red 2014 Jeep Patriot with Colorado license plate 198ZQO.

Roe is described as 5′ tall, weighing about 100 lbs. with red hair and blue eyes. Officials say he left his home in Crestone on Saturday around 3 p.m. and has not returned nor has been heard from.

Officials describe Freeman as 5’6 tall, weighing about 135 lbs. Freeman has blue eyes and grey or blonde hair.

If you see Roe, Freeman or the vehicle you are urged to call 911.