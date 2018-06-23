Russell Crowe celebrates a win by the South Sydney Rabbitohhs in 2014 in Sydney, Australia. (credit: Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4) – Movie star Russell Crowe had a great time attending a rugby match in Denver on Saturday.

Crowe came to the Mile High City to catch the Rugby League Test Match between England and the New Zealand Kiwis at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Saturday’s match was the first-ever international Test Match on U.S. soil and served as a prelude to the 2025 Rugby League World Cup which will take place in Canada and the United States.

Before the game Crowe wrote in a tweet “roughly 40 minutes from now, history gets made in Denver, Colorado.”

And once the proceedings got going, Crowe wrote that the stadium was “looking so beautiful in the sunshine. Top marks to the groundsmen and the organisers.”

Later he wrote “Love this stadium. Thank you @Broncos”

England 36

New Zealand 12 Full time.

England wound up the victors in the match, winning by a score of 36-12.

After the game, Crowe posed with the winning team in the locker room.

(Yes, he’s the guy with the big white beard in the middle of the photo.)

Crowe is a part-owner of the professional Australian rugby league the South Sydney Rabbitohs.