  • CBS4

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PM48 Hours
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:22 PMBMW Saturday Sports Extra
    10:35 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Rugby League Football International Challenge, Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe celebrates a win by the South Sydney Rabbitohhs in 2014 in Sydney, Australia. (credit: Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4) – Movie star Russell Crowe had a great time attending a rugby match in Denver on Saturday.

Crowe came to the Mile High City to catch the Rugby League Test Match between England and the New Zealand Kiwis at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

gettyimages 982192310 Russell Crowe Enjoys Historic Rugby Match In Denver

Issac Luke of New Zealand collides with James Roby of England in Denver on Saturday. (credit: Russell Lansford/Getty Images)

Saturday’s match was the first-ever international Test Match on U.S. soil and served as a prelude to the 2025 Rugby League World Cup which will take place in Canada and the United States.

Before the game Crowe wrote in a tweet “roughly 40 minutes from now, history gets made in Denver, Colorado.”

And once the proceedings got going, Crowe wrote that the stadium was “looking so beautiful in the sunshine. Top marks to the groundsmen and the organisers.”

Later he wrote “Love this stadium. Thank you @Broncos”

England wound up the victors in the match, winning by a score of 36-12.

After the game, Crowe posed with the winning team in the locker room.

(Yes, he’s the guy with the big white beard in the middle of the photo.)

Crowe is a part-owner of the professional Australian rugby league the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s