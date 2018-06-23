DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a person riding a bicycle was killed early Saturday morning.

Officers say a can ran hit the biker then sped off. The biker was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash happened in downtown Denver at the intersection of Speer Boulevard and Logan Street just before 2 a.m. and it shut down the intersection for a few hours. All roads are now back open.

Police say they did arrest one person in this incident but did not confirm if it was the driver of the vehicle.