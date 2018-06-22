AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Police arrested two people Friday afternoon who are suspected of robbing two Aurora banks in less than 10 minutes.

The first robbery was reported at 5:30 p.m. at the Chase Bank located at E. Iliff Avenue and S. Chambers Road.

Less than 10 minutes later, police were notified of a holdup at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2222 S. Buckley Rd., about a mile away from the first robbery.

Police were able to locate and taken into custody two people believed to be involved in both incidents.

“Investigative efforts led to a quick apprehension,” said Bill Hummel of the Aurora Police Department.

The investigation into the robberies was handed over to the Colorado Safe Streets Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Hummel said.