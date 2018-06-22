  • CBS4On Air

By Matt Kroschel

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Elk herds in the Eagle Valley are disappearing.

They aren’t moving elsewhere, wildlife managers say they are simply disappearing at a troubling rate. And evidence points to the stress of more people and traffic combined with changing weather patterns as factors in this decline.

declining elk herd 6pkg frame 424 Theyre Just Dying Off: Elk Herds Disappearing In Eagle Valley

Perry Will with Colorado Parks & Wildlife says it’s not just more people living in what was once prime elk habitat, it’s more people venturing deeper into the backcountry all year long. Elk just don’t have the solitude they need any longer.

declining elk herd 6pkg frame 826 Theyre Just Dying Off: Elk Herds Disappearing In Eagle Valley

Perry Will with Colorado Parks & Wildlife (credit: CBS)

“This is a major concern for us, with no easy solutions,” Will told CBS4 Friday.

declining elk herd 6pkg frame 364 Theyre Just Dying Off: Elk Herds Disappearing In Eagle Valley

The statistics are sobering. In one decade, half of Eagle County’s elk population vanished. From Vail Pass to Glenwood Canyon — since 2007’s count by CPW, who use helicopters to check herd sizes in the winter — the numbers are down 50 percent.

declining elk herd 6pkg frame 729 Theyre Just Dying Off: Elk Herds Disappearing In Eagle Valley

People, not intentionally, are to blame.

declining elk herd 6pkg frame 514 Theyre Just Dying Off: Elk Herds Disappearing In Eagle Valley

Wildlife officers are stepping up education programs. And have issued seasonal closures in some remaining elk habitat. But it’s unlikely the herd will grow back to the size it was in 2007 anytime soon.

declining elk herd 6pkg frame 1035 Theyre Just Dying Off: Elk Herds Disappearing In Eagle Valley

CPW previously issued about 2,000 hunting tags for the area. This year they are allowing 200.

declining elk herd 6pkg frame 916 Theyre Just Dying Off: Elk Herds Disappearing In Eagle Valley

“It’s not like the elk are moving somewhere else, they are just dying off,” Will added.

declining elk herd 6pkg frame 976 Theyre Just Dying Off: Elk Herds Disappearing In Eagle Valley

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

