DENVER (CBS4) – A new exhibit at the Denver Art Museum that’s included with the price of admission includes a wall-sized print of a photograph of an enormous ocean wave, and it’s got quite an interesting backstory to it.

Clifford Ross told CBS4 he captured the photo that’s featured in the “New Territory” exhibit after making a rather risky decision.

“I go into the surf roped up for some reasonable amount of safety,” said Ross. “I’ve got two guys with ropes on the shore and a wetsuit and a flotation device.”

Ross said he took the photo during a hurricane when the waves were extraordinarily large.

“From the beginning, like everyone else, I was transfixed by the waves but I was on the shore. And eventually I learned to sort of give the viewer the sense of threat I had I had to go into the water.

“It was either a great idea or really stupid, but maybe it was both.”

“New Territory: Landscape Photography Today” opens to the public this Sunday. It includes art from more than 100 artists who are stretching the boundaries of traditional photography.