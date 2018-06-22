  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora, Boulder, Donald Trump, Ice, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Immigration Policy, Local TV

By Rick Sallinger

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Protesters rallied along the Front Range on Friday, demonstrating against the Trump Administration’s zero tolerance policy that has resulted in separation of immigrant children from their parents upon arrival from the Mexican border.

immigrant children rally 5pkg frame 1671 Protesters Rally Against Parent Child Separation At Border

(credit: CBS)

Pres. Donald Trump ordered an end to the separations, but more than 1,000 families still remain apart. Their detention is to continue, but with families together.

immigrant children rally 5pkg frame 776 Protesters Rally Against Parent Child Separation At Border

(credit: US Customs and Border Patrol)

The Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance is now among the latest to add their voices to the debate.

immigrant children rally 5pkg frame 386 Protesters Rally Against Parent Child Separation At Border

(credit: CBS)

Reverend Terrernce Hughes said at a news conference, “Genreations have come to the shores of this country seeking asylum now we are closing our doors and taking children in the process.”

immigrant children rally 5pkg frame 1768 Protesters Rally Against Parent Child Separation At Border

(credit: CBS)

While most of those children are being housed near the border, a pediatric doctor in Denver says she has treated of three of them placed in Colorado foster homes.

immigrant children rally 5pkg frame 926 Protesters Rally Against Parent Child Separation At Border

(credit: US Customs and Border Patrol)

Dr. Tara Neubrand posted on Facebook, “They didn’t explore the world. They were terrified; they were terrified their world would be broken for a second time.”

immigrant children rally 5vo frame 106 Protesters Rally Against Parent Child Separation At Border

(credit: CBS)

Some 50 of the parents are being held at the immigration detention facility in Aurora. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says they were placed there due to lack of room at other facilities.

immigrant children rally 5vo frame 0 Protesters Rally Against Parent Child Separation At Border

(credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s