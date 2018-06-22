By Rick Sallinger

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Protesters rallied along the Front Range on Friday, demonstrating against the Trump Administration’s zero tolerance policy that has resulted in separation of immigrant children from their parents upon arrival from the Mexican border.

Pres. Donald Trump ordered an end to the separations, but more than 1,000 families still remain apart. Their detention is to continue, but with families together.

The Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance is now among the latest to add their voices to the debate.

Reverend Terrernce Hughes said at a news conference, “Genreations have come to the shores of this country seeking asylum now we are closing our doors and taking children in the process.”

While most of those children are being housed near the border, a pediatric doctor in Denver says she has treated of three of them placed in Colorado foster homes.

Dr. Tara Neubrand posted on Facebook, “They didn’t explore the world. They were terrified; they were terrified their world would be broken for a second time.”

Some 50 of the parents are being held at the immigration detention facility in Aurora. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says they were placed there due to lack of room at other facilities.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.