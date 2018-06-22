  • CBS4

Filed Under:Westminster, Westminster Police Department
(credit: Luke Sharrett /For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — An unidentified adult male forced his way into a Westminster apartment Thursday evening and was shot to death by the man living there.

A spokesperson from the Westminster Police Department said Friday that police were called to an apartment building in the 8600 block of Clay Street at 5:50 p.m. Thursday.

In what she called a “justifiable homicide,” WPD’s Kate Kazell said the man that was killed was behaving aggressively and threatening the resident before he was shot.

Colorado law allows homeowners immunity from prosecution if they defend themselves – even using deadly force – against someone who is perceived to be intentionally and willingly committing a crime while entering a residence illegally, and who is believed to be threatening the life of anyone inside the residence.

Investigators, Kazell said, have already consulted with the Adams County District Attorney’s Office and have been informed that the office will not be pursuing charges against the resident of the apartment.

The two men did not know one another, she said, though the deceased was believed to be living in a nearby apartment in the same complex.

 

