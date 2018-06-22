COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Wildlife officers are once again reminding people not to take in fawns they think may be orphaned or abandoned, because it actually could harm the wildlife.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife is urging people to leave the wildlife alone, after several baby deer were separated from their mothers by humans who believed the fawns were abandoned.

They’ve had nine fawns turned into their offices in Colorado Springs in the past 11 days.

According to CPW, people do not realize the doe intentionally leaves its young in a safe place so she can eat or rest.

The fawns are taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center that is quickly filling up and may not be able to take care of wildlife that actually need help from humans.

CPW says in almost every case, handling young animals is not helpful and can actually harm them. If the fawn hasn’t moved in 24 hours, give wildlife officials a call and they’ll know whether or not to step in.