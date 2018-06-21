By Brian Madden

DENVER (CBS4) – A lot can been learned from a fan-oriented “chalk talk” presentation. Especially when the local starting quarterback is the drawing up the X’s and O’s.

Case Keenum explained the so-called Minnesota Miracle to a select group of Broncos fans Wednesday night.

The play catapulted Keenum’s former team, the Minnesota Vikings, to last season’s NFC Championship Game. That infamous play known as Gun Buffalo Right Key Left 7 Heaven, as Keenum explains, is memorable for him and Vikings fans.