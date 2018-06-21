Filed Under:Case Keenum, Denver Broncos, Local TV, Minnesota Miracle

By Brian Madden

DENVER (CBS4) – A lot can been learned from a fan-oriented “chalk talk” presentation. Especially when the local starting quarterback is the drawing up the X’s and O’s.

Case Keenum explained the so-called Minnesota Miracle to a select group of Broncos fans Wednesday night.

gettyimages 904973568 Keenum Explains Xs & Os Of The Minnesota Miracle With Broncos Fans

Case Keenum celebrates as he walks off the field after the Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 29-24 to win the NFC divisional round playoff game on Jan. 14 in Minneapolis. (credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The play catapulted Keenum’s former team, the Minnesota Vikings, to last season’s NFC Championship Game. That infamous play known as Gun Buffalo Right Key Left 7 Heaven, as Keenum explains, is memorable for him and Vikings fans.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s