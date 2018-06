BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A man has been accused of attacking a driver with a baseball bat in a road rage incident.

Michael Guzak is facing charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say he got into a confrontation with another driver last weekend on the Diagonal Highway in Boulder County.

When both men exited their vehicles, Guzak allegedly struck the other driver in the arm and head with a baseball bat.