By Michael Spencer

LAS VEGAS (CBS4) – New Jersey Devils left winger Taylor Hall edged out Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon in the NHL’s Hart Trophy voting.

The Hart Trophy is given to the player judged most valuable to his team. The trophy was awarded at the annual NHL Awards ceremony which was held Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Hall won the voting by a mere 70 points.

Hall had 72 first place votes, 62 second place votes, 19 third place votes, 4 fourth place votes and 3 fifth place votes.

MacKinnon had 60 first place votes, 66 second place votes, 19 third place votes, 11 fourth place votes and 4 fifth place votes.

MacKinnon helped the Avs get back into the postseason by posting career-highs in goals, assists and points.

Hall and MacKinnon each had 39 goals, but MacKinnon added 58 assists to Hall’s 54 and did so in two fewer games. MacKinnon played in 74 games last season while Hall played in 46.

MacKinnon also lost out on the Ted Lindsay Award which is given to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted on by members of the NHL Players Association. New York Islanders Connor McDavid won the award.

Avs coach Jared Bednar was one of three coaches nominated for the Jack Adams Award, which went to Las Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant after he guided the Knights to the Stanley Cup Finals in their expansion season.

The NHL announced the home openers for each team on Wednesday. The Avalanche will host the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 4 at the Pepsi Center for their home opener.

