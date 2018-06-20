DENVER (CBS4)– Denver has withdrawn from the 2020 DNC bidding process.

According to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s office, the city has withdrawn from the Democratic National Convention in 2020 because the city has too much going on that week.

The dates for the 2020 DNC are July 13-16, 2020, but that wasn’t announced until after Denver had agreed to submit a bid to host the huge convention.

The Visit Denver team worked over the weekend to try to get those dates to work but was unable to reschedule already confirmed events booked for Denver that same weekend.

The DNC said they chose those dates in July because they wanted to take advantage of the momentum before the Summer Olympics begin July 24, 2020.

Denver hosted the Democratic convention in 2008 and 1908. Houston hosted the Republican National Convention in 1988 and the Democrats in 1928.

The group of known cities still in the running for the convention as of earlier this month include: Houston, Atlanta, Milwaukee, New York City, San Francisco, Birmingham and Miami Beach. The DNC did not confirm whether Denver was among the finalist cities before withdrawing.