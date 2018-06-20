By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – He may only be in little league, but Bra’mauri Searsy has some skills when it comes to football.

“I play quarterback, running back, linebacker, and safety. My favorite is quarterback because I get to coach the offense and be a leader,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

For him and his dad Brandon, who also coaches him, football is more than just a game.

“This is our bonding moment, you know we get to play football. I learn, he learns, so it’s an opportunity,” Brandon said.

His son was one of several hundred at the Bronco’s UCHealth Training center in Centennial on Wednesday.

They were there for an event put on by USA Football which they referred to as their protection tour, meant to teach proper tackling fundamentals, concussion education and equipment fitting.

“Our goal is to minimize game lose injuries and those types of things by doing things the right way through proper fundamentals,” said USA Football’s Wayne Voorhees.

He also coaches at Riverdale Ridge High School in Thornton. He said in addition to proper fundamentals kids also need to have a helmet that fits properly.

“It’s not a pair of shoes where you’re going to grow into it, it needs to fit and fit correctly,” he told CBS4.

The free, non-contact USA Football event, was held in partnership with Riddell and AIG. Brandon Searsy hopes the event helps his son have a long and safe football career.

“Man, sometimes it brings me to tears, this guy he does a great job.”

For more information on USA Football you can visit their website.

