LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Severe storms pounded several parts of the Denver metro area on Monday night — from Boulder and Louisville out to Thornton and Brighton — with golf ball to softball-sized hail.

kcnc master11 Hail Storm Causes Damage In Northern Denver Metro Area

The storms blasted Boulder County at approximately 7 p.m. and caused lots of damage.

Then they moved east and hit Adams County just before 9 p.m. They also went further east and hail fell in Frederick in Weld County.

louisville hail jesse sarles Hail Storm Causes Damage In Northern Denver Metro Area

Hail in Louisville (credit: CBS)

lafayette hail credit aleya Hail Storm Causes Damage In Northern Denver Metro Area

Hail in Lafayette (credit: Aleya)

The storms were so large and lasted so long primarily due to a stationary front that has been draped over the eastern plains of Colorado since last Sunday. The combination of the cooler air holding in place over the state and a moisture packed disturbance revolving around a large upper level low in Idaho, helped to fire up the monster storms on Monday night.

As the warmer, moist air was transported up and over the cool air in place north of the Palmer Divide this process helped to lift the line of late day storms increasing the chance for them to reach severe levels.

Some car windshields wound up broken and the hail dinged hundreds of cars, trees and plants were damaged and there was some minor street flooding.

img 1296 Hail Storm Causes Damage In Northern Denver Metro Area

A vehicle with a broken back windshield in Superior (credit: CBS)

The storms brought numerous lightning strikes as well. In Hudson, lightning strikes hit an energy company’s water injection site and caused some damage.

