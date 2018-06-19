DENVER (CBS4) – The Public Utility Commission decided on Tuesday to remove some of the flaggers who have been stationed at crossing guards along RTD’s A Line.

The removal will happen in stages, starting with four leaving on Friday and two more on Monday.

In April of 2016, the agency experienced glitches which caused train crossing gates to open and close at the wrong time. Station flaggers were hired as a safety precaution.

The PUC says wireless crossing gate technology is acceptable and effective.

The move could help establish quiet zones on the A Line, and helps RTD complete the G Line for residents in Wheat Ridge and Arvada.