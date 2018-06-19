By Adam Munsterteiger

BOULDER, Colo. (247 SPORTS) – Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon plans to take an official visit to Colorado this weekend and if everything goes well, he plans to commit.

“My whole family – my mom, step-dad, my siblings and my grandmother – are all coming out with me so if they feel comfortable, and I feel comfortable, that is the place I am going to be,” he said of his upcoming trip to Boulder. “Honestly, I just want it to feel like home when I visit.”

A full qualifier out of Menlo-Antherton High School in Atherton, Calif., Blackmon stayed in the Bay Area and played last year as a freshman at College of San Mateo.

“I was overlooked out of high school,” he explained. “I didn’t play my junior year due to transfer reasons. I believe if I would have had junior film, I would have gotten FBS opportunities earlier. It is all starting to work out for me now, though. Colorado is a great opportunity to have.”

Buffaloes assistant coach Kurt Roper watched the 6-foot-0, 175-pound Blackmon practice during the spring evaluation period and roughly a month later, on June 8, Colorado offered him a scholarship. The offer was extended during a phone conversation with head coach Mike MacIntyre.

“He compared to me to (Kenneth) Crawley, who played at Colorado and now plays for the Saints,” Blackmon said. “I have been liking Colorado since I was younger so the fact they offered me, it is kind of unreal to be honest.”

OFFICIAL VISIT TO COLORADO SET FOR JUNE 22. #💰 — MeKhi Blackmon (@KhiBlackmon) June 13, 2018

San Diego State and Washington State have also been showing interest in Blackmon but he is currently focused on the Buffaloes.

“I am pretty sure I am going to Colorado,” he said. “Not only have I been watching Colorado since I was younger, I also like the way they develop corners of my size and body type. I am pretty sure I am a good fit for them.”

Blackmon will be ready to transfer at the end of July, and the Buffaloes are under the 85 scholarship limit, so he could join Colorado for the 2018 season.

“I believe I should have been at a University in the first place,” he said. “But now my plan isn’t just to accept a scholarship offer. I want to be good at the FBS level. So I am not really letting this get to me that much. I am really good cover corner and once I improve my tackling, I believe I’ll show all these other colleges that I was a no-brainer to offer.”