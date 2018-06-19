CBS has announced 16 all-new Houseguests to embark on the milestone 20th season of Big Brother. This season’s cast includes a flight attendant, a former undercover cop, a cyber security engineer and a Vegas entertainer, among others. CBS’ summer reality hit debuts with a two-night premiere event, Wednesday, June 27 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursday, June 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), only on CBS. Julie Chen also returns as host.
See below for a quick rundown of all 16 new Houseguests who will spend the summer competing for $500,000 and head on over to CBS All Access for even more info on the 20th season of Big Brother.
Steve Arienta (pronounced Ar-ee-in-tah) (40)
Hometown: Parsippany, N.J.
Current City: Wanaque, N.J.
Occupation: Former undercover cop
Sam Bledsoe (27)
Hometown: Stuarts Draft, Va.
Current City: Stuarts Draft, Va.
Occupation: Welder
Haleigh Broucher (pronounced Hay-Lee) (21)
Hometown: Village Mills, Texas
Current City: College Station, Texas
Occupation: College student
Kaycee Clark (30)
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Current City: Tempe, Ariz.
Occupation: Pro football player
Tyler Crispen (23)
Hometown: Rossford, Ohio
Current City: Hilton Head, S.C.
Occupation: Lifeguard
Bayleigh Dayton (pronounced Bay-Lee) (25)
Hometown: Lees Summit, Mo.
Current City: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Flight attendant
Kaitlyn Herman (24)
Hometown: Plainview, N.Y.
Current City: Encino, Calif.
Occupation: Life coach
Winston Hines (28)
Hometown: Somerset, Ky.
Current City: Bowling Green, Ky.
Occupation: Medical sales rep
Angie “Rockstar” Lantry (34; turns 35 on 6/22)
Hometown: Columbia, Md.
Current City: Columbia, Md.
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
JC Monduix (28)
Hometown: Miami, Fla. via Spain
Current City: West Hollywood, Calif.
Occupation: Professional dancer
Brett Robinson (25)
Hometown: Oakdale, Conn.
Current City: Charlestown, Mass.
Occupation: Cyber security engineer
Angela Rummans (26)
Hometown: Hilton Head, S.C.
Current City: Playa Vista, Calif.
Occupation: Fitness model
Scottie Salton (26)
Hometown: Shorewood, Ill.
Current City: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Shipping manager
Faysal Shafaat (pronounced Fey-sull, Sha-fat) (26)
Hometown: Orlando, Fla.
Current City: Orlando, Fla.
Occupation: Substitute teacher
Rachel Swindler (29; turns 30 on 7/15)
Hometown: Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Vegas entertainer
Chris “Swaggy C” Williams (23)
Hometown: Bridgeport, Conn.
Current City: Bridgeport, Conn.
Occupation: Day trader