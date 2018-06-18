BREAKING NEWSJeffco Sheriff asking for help identifying 5-year-old boy found walking alone in the dark
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs police believe a medical problem played a part in an SUV nearly crashing into some homes.

car into yard 5vo transfer frame 582 SUV Nearly Crashes Into Homes: Its Like A Skid Mark

(credit: CBS)

Investigators think the driver drove off the side of the road and toward the homes.

One homeowner had just finished improving her backyard.

car into yard 5vo transfer frame 50 SUV Nearly Crashes Into Homes: Its Like A Skid Mark

(credit: CBS)

“There is a skid mark on the siding that will have to get taken care of. It’s like a skid mark, like they were driving on the side of the house,” said Tanya Blackwell.

The driver and the passenger are expected to be okay.

