COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs police believe a medical problem played a part in an SUV nearly crashing into some homes.

Investigators think the driver drove off the side of the road and toward the homes.

One homeowner had just finished improving her backyard.

“There is a skid mark on the siding that will have to get taken care of. It’s like a skid mark, like they were driving on the side of the house,” said Tanya Blackwell.

The driver and the passenger are expected to be okay.