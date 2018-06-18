BREAKING NEWSJeffco Sheriff asking for help identifying 5-year-old boy found walking alone in the dark
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fort Collins, Local TV, Loveland, Loveland Police Department, Road Rage

By Melissa Garcia

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The family of a man who was seriously injured in a road rage hit and run crash has been released from the hospital.

loveland road rage 5pkg transfer frame 1710 Man Released From Hospital After Road Rage Hit & Run Crash

(credit: Jamie Jochum Mangeris)

Scottie DeGrote, 25, suffered a broken ankle, wrist and knee. He also has a tear in his lung and road rash all over his body.

loveland road rage 5pkg transfer frame 1844 Man Released From Hospital After Road Rage Hit & Run Crash

(credit: CBS)

DeGrote said that he and a friend were driving home from work on Highway 287 when the other driver tried to run them off the road.

When they pulled over to confront him, they had no idea how violent the situation would become.

loveland road rage 6vo transfer frame 428 Man Released From Hospital After Road Rage Hit & Run Crash

(credit: Loveland Police)

The entire event was caught on surveillance video at the Walmart where it occurred on June 10.

“It’s hard to watch,” said Jamie Jochum Mangeris, the victim’s mother. “Definitely he shouldn’t have gotten out of the car or pulled over for him.”

roadrage1 Man Released From Hospital After Road Rage Hit & Run Crash

(credit: Loveland Police Department)

The video shows the victims’ Nissan Pathfinder pulling into a Walmart parking spot as DeGrote and his friend jump out of the car.

The other car circles the parking lot, swings around the light pole, and comes charging towards the Pathfinder, smashing into both the vehicle and its exiting passenger. DeGrote is dragged underneath the vehicle for several feet.

loveland road rage 5pkg transfer frame 120 Man Released From Hospital After Road Rage Hit & Run Crash

Jamie Jochum Mangeris (credit: CBS)

Jochum Mangeris said that her son’s friend was also injured.

“He was hit and thrown several feet to the other side of the vehicle before he was able to run around to the other side and pick up my son and put him in the car,” she said.

DeGrote is still recovering from his injuries and has months of recovery ahead of him.

His mom hopes someone will recognize the suspect vehicle.

loveland road rage 5pkg transfer frame 690 Man Released From Hospital After Road Rage Hit & Run Crash

(credit: CBS)

“I hope he’s arrested, and I hope he gets prison time,” Jochum Mangeris added.

According to police, the suspect vehicle sped off and was last seen on Highway 287 heading northbound towards Fort Collins.

Anyone who recognizes the car is urged to call Longmont Police at (970) 962-2032.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s