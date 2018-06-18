By Melissa Garcia

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – The family of a man who was seriously injured in a road rage hit and run crash has been released from the hospital.

Scottie DeGrote, 25, suffered a broken ankle, wrist and knee. He also has a tear in his lung and road rash all over his body.

DeGrote said that he and a friend were driving home from work on Highway 287 when the other driver tried to run them off the road.

When they pulled over to confront him, they had no idea how violent the situation would become.

The entire event was caught on surveillance video at the Walmart where it occurred on June 10.

“It’s hard to watch,” said Jamie Jochum Mangeris, the victim’s mother. “Definitely he shouldn’t have gotten out of the car or pulled over for him.”

The video shows the victims’ Nissan Pathfinder pulling into a Walmart parking spot as DeGrote and his friend jump out of the car.

The other car circles the parking lot, swings around the light pole, and comes charging towards the Pathfinder, smashing into both the vehicle and its exiting passenger. DeGrote is dragged underneath the vehicle for several feet.

Jochum Mangeris said that her son’s friend was also injured.

“He was hit and thrown several feet to the other side of the vehicle before he was able to run around to the other side and pick up my son and put him in the car,” she said.

DeGrote is still recovering from his injuries and has months of recovery ahead of him.

His mom hopes someone will recognize the suspect vehicle.

“I hope he’s arrested, and I hope he gets prison time,” Jochum Mangeris added.

According to police, the suspect vehicle sped off and was last seen on Highway 287 heading northbound towards Fort Collins.

Anyone who recognizes the car is urged to call Longmont Police at (970) 962-2032.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.