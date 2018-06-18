BREAKING NEWSJeffco Sheriff asking for help identifying 5-year-old boy found walking alone in the dark
By Lauren Whitney
DENVER (CBS4)

After a soggy Saturday that brought the most rain in over a month to the Denver area, sunshine returned on Monday afternoon. There will be a chance for storms well into Monday night, with some of those storms potentially turning severe. The greatest chance for the late night storms will on the far northeastern plains.

More storms are possible on Tuesday afternoon, again with the chance for severe storms. The best chance for those will be on the far eastern plains. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s.

Overall, we’re much cooler than last week which was dominated by 90 degree temperatures. We’ll return to the 80s on Thursday, with a slight chance for storms again on Wednesday.

5day Severe Storms Possible On Tuesday

drought monitor Severe Storms Possible On Tuesday

Watch meteorologist Lauren Whitney on CBS4 News on weekday evenings at 5, 6, 6:30 and 10 p.m. Check out her bio, connect with her on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @LaurenCBS4.

