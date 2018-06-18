By Lauren Whitney

DENVER (CBS4) –

After a soggy Saturday that brought the most rain in over a month to the Denver area, sunshine returned on Monday afternoon. There will be a chance for storms well into Monday night, with some of those storms potentially turning severe. The greatest chance for the late night storms will on the far northeastern plains.

More storms are possible on Tuesday afternoon, again with the chance for severe storms. The best chance for those will be on the far eastern plains. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s.

Overall, we’re much cooler than last week which was dominated by 90 degree temperatures. We’ll return to the 80s on Thursday, with a slight chance for storms again on Wednesday.

