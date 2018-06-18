BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 23-year-old Colorado Springs man suspected of shooting four people and killing one of them in Westminster last week went before a judge on Monday morning.

Jeremy Webster appeared in Adams County Court in Brighton. He tentatively faces first-degree murder charges but the district attorney’s office has yet to file formal charges in the case.

Webster allegedly confessed to police that he was struggling with mental health issues after he was arrested. Investigators said they suspect road rage led to the shooting.

The judge ruled on Monday that no bond be granted for Webster.