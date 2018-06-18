  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adams County, CedarWood Square Shooting, Colorado Springs, Jeremy Webster, Suspected Westminster Shooter, Westminster
Jeremy Webster (credit: Westminster Police)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 23-year-old Colorado Springs man suspected of shooting four people and killing one of them in Westminster last week went before a judge on Monday morning.

jeremy webster Westminster Shooting Suspect Faces Judge

Jeremy Webster (credit: Westminster Police)

Jeremy Webster appeared in Adams County Court in Brighton. He tentatively faces first-degree murder charges but the district attorney’s office has yet to file formal charges in the case.

jeremy webster arrested Westminster Shooting Suspect Faces Judge

Police arrest suspect Jeremy Webster on Thursday (credit: CBS)

Webster allegedly confessed to police that he was struggling with mental health issues after he was arrested. Investigators said they suspect road rage led to the shooting.

gettyimages 974963160 Westminster Shooting Suspect Faces Judge

(credit: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The judge ruled on Monday that no bond be granted for Webster.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s