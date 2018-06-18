  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under: Civic Center Park, Denver PrideFest, LGBTQ, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s LGBTQ community came out in a big way for the Pridefest Parade on Sunday.

(credit: CBS)



Hundreds of thousands of people gathered at Civic Center Park over the weekend for a festival dedicated to celebrating love.

The PrideFest Parade made its way down Colfax Avenue Sunday morning.

(credit: CBS)



(credit: CBS)



There were plenty of colorful costumes and celebrations, but for the those who came out to celebrate there was more to it than dressing up and flying a flag. They come to support the people they love.

“I have so many great friends and family that are gay, and they are all special and perfect the way they are,” one participant told CBS4.

(credit: CBS)



(credit: CBS)



(credit: CBS)



PrideFest happens every June in Denver.

