By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4) – Coloradans will soon have another way to get their news, but the names at the top of the articles may seem very familiar. Especially if you’ve been a long time reader of the Denver Post.

Rising from the ashes of the Denver Post is new life in local journalism — The Colorado Sun.

“We’ve all been through several cutbacks and layoffs and it became clear to us that there had to be a better way,” said Colorado Sun editor Larry Ryckman.

Former Denver Post editors Larry Ryckman and Dana Coffield will work alongside some of Colorado’s most experienced reporters for the new digital publication.

“Our motto is break news, but don’t do breaking news,” explained Ryckman.

The Colorado Sun’s website claims they’ll “inform and entertain readers from the Western Slope to the Eastern Plains and up and down the Front Range.” They’ll cover stories from politics and business, to the Colorado lifestyle we all live and love.

“We are not going to be the place to come for the latest stabbing on Colfax, but we might explain and help you understand why the crime rate is going up,” Ryckman explained.

Ryckman says The Colorado Sun won’t run advertisements. Instead, they’ll rely on reader subscriptions and donations.

As for their new, yet familiar, competitor, Ryckman wishes them all the best.

“I am still a big supporter of The Post. I still subscribe,” Ryckman said. “Our hope is to build the best newsroom that we can possibly build and time will tell I suppose.”

The Colorado Sun plans to start operations by August.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.