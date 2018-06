BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Be prepared to see fewer Ash trees along the Boulder Creek path.

Crews are removing them in the area between 9th and 30th Streets. They say more than 170 trees in question are being affected by the Emerald Ash Borer and are either already dead or are dying.

Officials are concerned about dead limbs falling and hurting someone on the trail.

The work is expected to last until September.

LINK: Ash Tree Removal Schedule