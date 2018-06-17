DENVER (CBS4) – More than 2500 cyclists will ride as many as 150-miles to raise money for people living with multiple sclerosis.

“Bike MS is really an opportunity for people to feel the physical challenge that someone living with MS might be living with,” said Carrie Nolan, President of the National MS Society.

Bike MS Colorado starts at Front Range Community College in Westminster on June 23. There are 6-route options ranging from 45-miles in one day, to 150-miles over two days. The first day ride ends in Fort Collins at Colorado State University. There is a celebration there on Saturday evening, and then the ride resumes on Sunday and ends back at Front Range Community College.

“We’re going to have over 2,500 cyclists, thank you community, riding Bike MS. And out of that maybe 10-percent will do a one-day, the majority are riding two-days. And everybody is raising a minimum of $400,” Nolan explained.

Bike MS Colorado will raise more than $3.5 million for the National MS Society.

“The money raised from Bike MS is used in research and to provide resources so that people can live their best lives,” Nolan told CBS4.

Multiple Sclerosis is an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system. Symptoms range from numbness and exhaustion, to blindness and paralysis. It’s often an unpredictable and disabling disease for the people who live with it.

“Bike MS is just an opportunity for you to see how people can use a passion like cycling to riase critical funds for people living with MS,” Nolan said.

The two-day ride is fully supported with rest stops and SAG wagons. Hundreds of volunteers help to put on Bike MS, and there is a big celebration in Fort Collins.

“Bike MS is a physical challenge, whether you’re doing 45-miles or 150-miles, but in the end, everybody gets to go to Colorado State University and because of Left Hand (Brewery), we get to drink 52 kegs of beer,” Nolan said.