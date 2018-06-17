  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The Downtown Denver Partnership has asked five artists to take advantage of some underutilized canvas space: Denver alleyways.

denver alleyways project transfer frame 300 Artists Asked To Create Vibrant Experiences In Denver Alleyways

(credit: Downtown Denver Partnership)

The “Between Us: Downtown Denver Alleyways project” began Friday and will continue through summer.

denver alleyways project transfer frame 480 Artists Asked To Create Vibrant Experiences In Denver Alleyways

(credit: Downtown Denver Partnership)

Here are the locations of the alleways:

Installations Artists Locations
“Alley Freshener” Carlos Frésquez Between Stout & California Streets (southwest side)
“Alley Cats” Kelly Monico Between 14th and 15th Streets, Larimer and Market Streets
“I should be crying but I can’t let it show” Stuart Semple Between Champa & Stout Streets (northeast side)
“Y/OURS” Joel Swanson Between Curtis & Champa Streets (southwest side)
“Public Bodies” Frankie Toan Between Stout & California Streets (northeast side)

You can see more information on the alleyways with makeovers at www.downtowndenver.com.

