DENVER (CBS4) – The Downtown Denver Partnership has asked five artists to take advantage of some underutilized canvas space: Denver alleyways.
The “Between Us: Downtown Denver Alleyways project” began Friday and will continue through summer.
Here are the locations of the alleways:
|Installations
|Artists
|Locations
|“Alley Freshener”
|Carlos Frésquez
|Between Stout & California Streets (southwest side)
|“Alley Cats”
|Kelly Monico
|Between 14th and 15th Streets, Larimer and Market Streets
|“I should be crying but I can’t let it show”
|Stuart Semple
|Between Champa & Stout Streets (northeast side)
|“Y/OURS”
|Joel Swanson
|Between Curtis & Champa Streets (southwest side)
|“Public Bodies”
|Frankie Toan
|Between Stout & California Streets (northeast side)
You can see more information on the alleyways with makeovers at www.downtowndenver.com.