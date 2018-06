BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rushed to a home in Brighton on Saturday after they say it was hit by lightning.

The bolt caused a fire in the attic at 34th Court and Grove Street.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and save pets from inside. They add lightning strikes are difficult to fight because it travels inside the building.

According to officials, no one appears to be hurt.

More from Meterologist Chris Spears: