Olde Town Arvada Shutting Down Streets To Give Restaurants More Room For Outdoor DiningStarting Friday afternoon, some of the streets through Olde Town Arvada will be closed to allow for restaurants to expand outdoor dining.

C470 Express Lanes Open For Testing This WeekendDrivers will be able to use the new express lanes between Interstate 25 and Wadsworth Boulevard for free until the middle of August.

Denver Artists Painting Black Lives Matter Street Mural On BroadwayA section of Broadway is closed Friday while local artists paint a Black Lives Matter mural on the street.

Rabbits In Adams County Test Positive For Deadly Disease RHDV-2Seven counties in Colorado now have confirmed cases of the highly contagious illness in rabbits.

Walmart Changes Policy, Releases Multicultural Hair Care Products From Locked CaseWalmart announced a policy change after CBS4’s Tori Mason reported that only multicultural hair products were in a locked case at the store in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.

Deadly Shooting: Isabella Thallas Killed In Denver's Ballpark NeighborhoodIsabella Thallas was shot and killed in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood on Wednesday.

Corporate Donations To Colorado Governor’s Office Raise 'All Sorts Of Red Flags’Former Gov. John Hickenlooper admits he took the public-private model to a new level, funding programs and even positions in his administration with no oversight.

DPS Board Of Education Votes Unanimously To Remove Denver Police From SchoolsThursday night, the Denver Public Schools Board of Education heard from school leaders and concerned parents about the possibility of removing school resource officers.