Covering Colorado First
Olde Town Arvada Shutting Down Streets To Give Restaurants More Room For Outdoor DiningStarting Friday afternoon, some of the streets through Olde Town Arvada will be closed to allow for restaurants to expand outdoor dining.
C470 Express Lanes Open For Testing This WeekendDrivers will be able to use the new express lanes between Interstate 25 and Wadsworth Boulevard for free until the middle of August.
Denver Artists Painting Black Lives Matter Street Mural On BroadwayA section of Broadway is closed Friday while local artists paint a Black Lives Matter mural on the street.
Rabbits In Adams County Test Positive For Deadly Disease RHDV-2Seven counties in Colorado now have confirmed cases of the highly contagious illness in rabbits.
Walmart Changes Policy, Releases Multicultural Hair Care Products From Locked CaseWalmart announced a policy change after CBS4’s Tori Mason reported that only multicultural hair products were in a locked case at the store in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.
Deadly Shooting: Isabella Thallas Killed In Denver's Ballpark NeighborhoodIsabella Thallas was shot and killed in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood on Wednesday.
Corporate Donations To Colorado Governor’s Office Raise 'All Sorts Of Red Flags’Former Gov. John Hickenlooper admits he took the public-private model to a new level, funding programs and even positions in his administration with no oversight.
DPS Board Of Education Votes Unanimously To Remove Denver Police From SchoolsThursday night, the Denver Public Schools Board of Education heard from school leaders and concerned parents about the possibility of removing school resource officers.
Trending
Watch: 'Salmon Cannon' Used To Stock Colorado Waters With FingerlingsWildlife officials released the fingerlings into Middle Boulder Creek earlier this week in Nederland.
Cats Treated With Oxygen After Being Rescued From Douglas County House FireSouth Metro said the cats were reunited with their humans and given oxygen as a precaution.
Contact A Drive-In Near You To Request 'Garth Brooks: A Drive-In Concert Experience'Country music legend Garth Brooks is presenting an all-new, one-night-only concert event on June 27 -- exclusively at drive-in movie theaters. Officials with Encore Live say it's not too late to request the show to play in your town.
CBS4 Behind The Scenes
For Black Journalists At CBS4 This Isn't Just A Big Story -- It's PersonalBlack journalists who work at CBS4 share their feelings on what covering the protests of George Floyd's death have been like, and what this difficult moment in history means to them.
Pets & Pandemics: CBS4's Journalists Get By With A Little Help From Their Furry FriendsDuring times of crisis, pets are often the ones we turn to for comfort.
Colorado Photojournalists On The Front Line Relaying Vital InformationJust like with many Colorado businesses, CBS4's journalists are learning how best to be safe while working during the health crisis.
CBS4 Investigates
'It Felt Like Forever': Denver Family Questions 17 Minute Ambulance Response TimeA Denver family is questioning why it took 17 minutes for a Denver Health ambulance to arrive at their southwest Denver home after they called 911.
'Why Are You Shooting At Innocent People?' Driver Asks Denver Police Shooting Pepper BallsA couple claims they were caught in the middle of a firestorm of pepper balls shot by Denver police during last weekend's protests, but they were only trying to get to work when it happened.
Youth Sports Leagues Offering Credits, Partial RefundsThe Colorado Natives Baseball club said it could not offer a refund but offered a variety of options including private coaching at the end of the season, credit toward a future season.
Sports
Colorado Rockies Select Pitcher Case Williams With 110th Overall PickThe Colorado Rockies selected Douglas County pitcher Case Williams with the 110th overall pick on Thursday night.
Rockies Pick Outfielder Zac Veen During First Round Of 2020 MLB DraftThe Colorado Rockies selected outfielder Zac Veen with their first round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.
‘It Was a Surreal Moment For Sure’: Alex Tanguay Recalls Colorado Avalanche 2001 Stanley Cup FinalsOn this date in 2001, the Colorado Avalanche won their second Stanley Cup Championship beating the New Jersey Devils 3-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Education
CU Cuts Salary Of Faculty And Staff Making Over $60KStaff and faculty at the University of Colorado who make more than $60,000 a year will be taking a temporary decrease in pay.
Colorado Online School Seeing Increased Enrollment Due To CoronavirusColorado Connections Academy, a K-12, fully accredited online school has seen a spike in interest.
University Of Denver Announces Layoffs And Salary ReductionsThe chancellor at the University of Denver announced major cutbacks in an email to staff this week.
Dr. Dave Hnida's Blog
WHO Just Adds To Our COVID Confusion. Here's What To Do.It seems WHO is the leading the world in causing confusion about COVID-19.
Dr. Dave Hnida: Coloradans Should Remain Aware Of 3 Major Dynamics In Fight Against COVID-19More and more companies are offering tests to look for COVID-19 antibodies, so we asked Dr. Dave Hnida what you should know before you get a test.
Would You Want To Get A Coronavirus Vaccine? Only Half Of Americans Say 'Yes'If a vaccine to prevent Coronavirus becomes available by the end to the year, would you hurry to get in line to roll up your sleeve?
TOP SPOTS
Things To Do (Virtually And In-Person) In Denver This WeekendMany businesses are getting creative so they can reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.
South Broadway Business Reaches Reopening MilestoneAs Denver businesses work to reopen, one family owned business suffered a terrible loss due to COVID 19, but has now reached a milestone.
Reopening Denver: Dazzle Hosts Grand Reopening With Dotsero ConcertDazzle has been livestreaming concerts since closing due to the coroanvirus pandemic. Now the jazz club is planning a grand reopening with a live concert.