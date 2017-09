LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 26: Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws a pass during the preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 26: Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos throws a pass in the first quarter during a Preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on August 26, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)