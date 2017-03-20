Some High Plains Farmers Struggling After Fires, DroughtDeep snow is melting into Western mountain streams, but some farmers and ranchers on the high plains are struggling amid a lengthy dry spell and the aftermath of destructive wildfires.

Man Arrested In Connection With Wildfire That Killed Hundreds Of CattleA man has been arrested in connection with a fire in Logan and Phillips Counties that claimed the lives of hundreds of cattle along with other livestock.

Colorado Fire Crews Help With Wildfire Burning On Florida-Georgia LineA firefighting crew from the Denver metro area is joining the fight to help battle a wildfire burning along the Florida-Georgia line.

Arson Charges Filed In Highway 285 FireArson charges have been filed against one man accused of starting a fire near homes in Jefferson County last month.

Brush Fire Determined To Be Human-CausedFire investigators looking into a brush fire near Green Mountain say it was caused by humans.

Another Suspicious Fire Breaks Out Near Green MountainFire crews rushed to a grass fire burning in Lakewood on Wednesday afternoon.

Hickenlooper: Prepare For Fire SeasonAs spring-like temperatures continue along the Front Range, Gov. John Hickenlooper reminds Coloradans to be prepared for fire season.

Colorado Wildland Firefighters Discuss This Summer's OutlookColorado wildland firefighters are preparing to forecast this summer's fire season, and things could look very different on the eastern plains than in the mountains.

Firefighters: Two Fires In 2 Days Considered SuspiciousInvestigators with South Metro Fire Rescue say two brush fires in as many days were man made and suspicious in nature.

Brush Fire In Parker 100 Percent ContainedA wildfire broke out in Parker Thursday afternoon and a helicopter is helping firefighters with the firefight. The fire was 100 percent contained just after 3 p.m.

Fire Burns Near Shooting Area In Douglas CountyA wildfire was burning north of Woodland Park in Douglas County in the Hayman Fire burn scar area on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire Danger Will Be Creeping Up This WeekAfter a few weeks of unsettled weather that brought much needed moisture to the Front Range and Eastern Plains there's another stretch of dry and warm days ahead.