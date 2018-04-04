Take Note Colorado
Sponsored By
'Take Note Colorado' Co-Chair Named Best Advocate For Music EducationA member of the band The Fray and co-chair of Take Note Colorado has been named "Best Advocate For Music Education" by Westword.
Take Note Colorado Celebrates First Round Of FundingFive Colorado school districts are working to give every child the instruments and music teachers they need to explore their creative side.
Big-Name Rocker Joins Music Education Program In Colorado ClassroomThe music education program Detour brought a unique music experience to Fort Morgan schools.
Tracksuit Wedding, Governor Play KBCO’s Studio CDenver band Tracksuit Wedding and Gov. John Hickenlooper visited KBCO’s Studio C to promote the Sing It To Me Santa concert.
'Take Note Colorado' Gets Nod From 'The Fray' FrontmanThe Fray's Isaac Slade visited his Alma Mater to talk about the importance of music education on Thursday.
The Record Company To Headline Take Note ConcertThe rock band The Record Company will headline the next Take Note Concert, benefiting music education in public schools.
Tracksuit Wedding Helps Put Instruments In Kids' HandsTwo members of the band Tracksuit Wedding, Libby Anschutz and Stu Miller, talked about the importance of music education for students in Colorado schools.
Musical Success Prompts Nathaniel Rateliff To Give BackTake Note: The Concert will feature some of Colorado’s most popular musicians raising money for music education in schools. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will headline the concert, and talks about the impact of music on his life.
Tickets On Sale For Take Note The ConcertColorado’s top music talent comes together for a benefit concert to bring music education to every student in Colorado.
Colorado Governor Announces Benefit Concert For Music EducationColorado's governor announced a big benefit concert on Monday that will go a long way towards improving the musical education of Colorado students.