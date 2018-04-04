Search Continues For 3 Men Seen Near Origin Of Bocco FireThe search continues for three people who were in the area near the Bocco Fire when it started over the weekend.

416 Fire Blows Up, Forces Evacuation Of More HomesResidents of more than 2,000 homes have now been ordered to evacuate because of a wildfire burning in southwestern Colorado in extreme conditions.

National Forest In Southwest Colorado To Close Because Of Fire DangerOver 2,800 square miles of public land in southwestern Colorado will be closed to campers, hikers and bikers because of the fire danger.