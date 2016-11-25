Mile High HolidaysPlan your holiday getaway in Denver with hotel rates starting at $99. Get more information about Mile High Holidays events at denver.org/milehighholidays or see stories CBS4 has covered.

Denver Brass Performing With AngelsDenver Brass is getting set to perform its third special concert with the Colorado Chorale and the Rocky Mountain Children’s Choir.

Take A Tour Of Downtown Light DisplaysAspire Tours is offering a guided tour of holiday lights displays in Downtown Denver.

‘Winter Fest’: A New Celebration Of Winter At Cherry Creek NorthFor the first time this year, the Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District is holding a celebration of winter.

Take A Taste Of The Olde World At Christkindl MarketChristkindl Market is a celebrating of Christmas in the German tradition, a mixture of shopping, entertainment, and food that comes straight from the Olde World.

Owl Causes Stir During CBS4's 'Zoo Lights' InterviewDenver Zoo's Zoo Lights celebration is underway and zookeeper Holly Houser and Public Relations Manager Sean Andersen-Vie stopped by CBS4 studios with a special guest to talk about the event.

Holiday Flea Offers Sales With A StoryThe Holiday Flea this weekend is offering shoppers the opportunity to talk to the vendors and makers of their purchases.

Best Family-Friendly Holiday Events In DenverEnjoy the season with the whole family at any of these five family-friendly holiday events in Denver.

VISIT Denver Promotes Mile High HolidaysSee an interview with Jayne Buck of VISIT Denver, as she talks about a lot of the special events happening in Denver for the holidays.

'Blossoms Of Light' Lighting Up The Denver Skies"Blossoms of Light" is a more than 25-year tradition at the Denver Botanic Garden.

‘SantaLand Diaries’ Is A Look At The Darker Side Of Christmas“SantaLand Diaries” offers a break from the holiday stress.

'A Christmas Carol' Features New Scrooge, New Imagining Of Journey"A Christmas Carol" is a DCPA tradition, but this year audience get something a little new.