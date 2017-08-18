Survivor Casting Call 2017

Save the Date for the Survivor Casting Call

Do you have what it takes to be on CBS’s hit show Survivor? On August 18th, you have the chance to show us what you’ve got at Denver’s 2017 Survivor Casting Call! Trying out is easy: show up and tell us in 60 seconds why you should be cast for the next Survivor.

When: Friday, August 18, 2017 from 12:00pm – 4:00pm

Where: Medved KIA – 11201 W Interstate 70 Frontage Rd N, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

What: Camera crews will be on hand to capture each potential contestant’s best 60 seconds on video – ‘Why I Should Be on Survivor’

How You Register: Auditions will begin at 12:00 p.m. and teams may begin lining up at 9:30 a.m. The first 200 teams to line up will have the opportunity to try out on camera. Casting for Survivor is easy and there is no need to fill out any paperwork ahead of time. Each person will have one minute to creatively express why he or she should be considered for Survivor. Save time by bringing a printed out release form for each person with you on August 18. CLICK HERE to download the release form.

About the Casting Call: All contestants must be US citizens, living in the US and 18 years or older at the time of application. Producers are looking for a diverse group of men and women who represent a broad cross-section of American society. Competitors need to be in excellent physical and mental health, so they will be able to cope with the extreme change in environment and the tension of the competition. Competitors will be judged based on having the following traits: strong-willed; outgoing; adventurous; physically and mentally adept; adaptable to new environments; interesting lifestyles, backgrounds and personalities. If selected as a semi-finalist, candidates will be invited for final interviews with SURVIVOR producers in Los Angeles.

Eligibility: Make sure you are eligible by checking the requirements – CLICK HERE.