School Closings

CBS4
Contact CBS4 | Employment | Community | Closed Captioning | History
Latest Headlines
DPS Issues Weather Delay For Some Schools Monday
Denver Public Schools issued a delayed start for schools that begin at 8:30 a.m.
Town Holds Annual Bonfire & Fireworks Celebration
The town of Frisco started a bonfire to get rid of their Christmas trees on Saturday.
Winter Storm: Two Reasons Sunday Storm Was Important
Our big Sunday blast of snow is significant in more ways than one.
National Western Stock Show: MLK Jr. African American Heritage Rodeo
Latest Broncos
Broncos To Coach Mayfield And Allen In Senior Bowl
The Broncos coaching staff will get to coach some of the top quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft at the Senior Bowl next week.
Broncos 'Looking Into' Emmanuel Sanders Report
Broncos officials say they are aware of a report that Emmanuel Sanders has been cleared of wrongdoing in a sex assault investigation.
Broncos Player Arrested For Pot Possession During Traffic Stop
A Denver Broncos player has been arrested in Louisiana for possession of marijuana.
Rolling Avalanche Get 9th Straight Win, 3-1 Over Rangers
Colorado has won nine in a row for the first time since Oct. 10-28, 2000, the last season it won the Stanley Cup.
Booker Scores 30, Warren 25 As Suns Beat Nuggets 108-100
Devin Booker scored 30 points, T.J. Warren had 25 and the Phoenix Suns defeated the Denver Nuggets 108-100 on Friday night.
Rockies Pitcher Hangs Out At Old Colorado Elementary School
The "Rockies Caravan" rolled into Denver on Thursday with two stops in the Mile High City, including a very special one at an elementary school.
Latest From Colorado's Weather Center
Latest Forecast: Snow Storm Slowly Moving Out
Storm system dumps on Colorado and will be moving on to start the week.
Winter Storm: Two Reasons Sunday Storm Was Important
Our big Sunday blast of snow is significant in more ways than one.
Pictures Of Colorado's January 2018 Snow Storm
Coloradans Take Advantage Of Free Wellness Checks
Some customers at a Walmart in Denver walked out with a free wellness checkup.
Kidney Donation Chain Donor, Recipient Meet
A Colorado woman received a new chance at life recently, thanks to a once-anonymous kidney donor.
Birth Control Pills May Prevent Some Cancers, Study Finds
According to the researchers at the National Cancer Institute, oral contraceptives can reduce the chance of developing ovarian, breast, and other cancers in women.
90,000+ Coloradans Could Lose Health Insurance If Congress Doesn't Act
More than 90,000 Coloradans could lose insurance if Congress does not approve government funding by Friday.
Family Supports Newborn Screening Standard After Daughter's Lifesaving Diagnosis
State lawmakers are considering a bill that would made health screenings for newborns standard across Colorado. There are some screenings that can save lives.
Hospitals Teaming Up To Start Not-For-Profit Drug Company To Combat Drugmakers' High Prices
In a Jan. 17 announcement by Intermountain Healthcare, the hospital network is teaming up with Ascension, SSM Health, and Trinity Health to combat rising prices of life-saving drugs.
Best Denver Restaurants To Cater Your New Year's Eve Party
Save yourself some time and energy this New Year's Eve. Rather than spending all day in the kitchen, let one of these area restaurants cater your party.
Gourmet Grocery Store Closing Downtown Location
A gourmet grocery store will be leaving its downtown location after eight years.
Dead & Co Announces Summer Tour, Will Perform In Boulder Again
Dead & Company will return to Folsom Field to perform two shows this summer.
Journey And Def Leppard Coming To Denver This Summer
The two iconic rock bands are coming together for a massive North American tour with stadium and arena concerts in 58 cities.
Bikes, Beauty, Beer And Beyond: Ways To Play In Boulder
From iconic rock formations to nationally acclaimed restaurants to a famous bike culture, Boulder has a long list of sterling credentials.
Exceptional Rodeo Puts Children In Center Ring
A group of children and teenagers took over the main arena at the National Western Stock Show for a rodeo on Tuesday.
Shen Yun 2018 Ticket Giveaway!
Enter to win a pair of tickets to Shen Yun at the Buell Theatre on February 9th or 10th!
See Who Won
See who won this national contest, which is now complete.
See Who Won
This national contest is now complete.
Pictures Of Colorado's January 2018 Snow Storm
2018 Women's March Across The Country
Avalanche 5, Sharks 3
Nuggets 105, Mavericks 102
National Western Stock Show: MLK Jr. African American Heritage Rodeo
SCHOOL CLOSINGS
:
Snowstorm delays and closes schools and offices in parts of Colorado (
See The Full List
)
