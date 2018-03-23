Kenny Chesney “Watch & Win” Ticket Giveaway

STAY TUNED for Watch and Win Kenny Chesney Contest!
Watch the 53rd Annual ACM Awards on CBS, Sunday, April 15 for your chance to win tickets to the Kenny Chesney Trip Around the Sun tour in Denver – June 30th – Sports Authority Field at Mile High!
Answer ACM award trivia questions during the actual show to be automatically entered to win.
Contest trivia questions will be live on Sunday, April 15 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m – set your reminder.
Can’t wait for tickets? No problem! Click HERE to purchase your tickets to this upcoming Kenny Chesney concert on June 30th!
We’ll see you back here on April 15th – Good luck!