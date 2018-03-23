Kenny Chesney “Watch & Win” Ticket Giveaway

Taken For A Ride: CBS4 Investigation Finds Some Taxis Routinely OverchargingA CBS4 Investigation has found some Denver cab drivers routinely overcharging travelers going between Denver International Airport and downtown Denver.

'Growth Can Be Positive': Colorado Tech Companies Recruiting Out Of StateThe Colorado Office of Economic Development and Downtown Denver Partnership are working with some of the biggest tech companies in Denver to try to get more workers out of California and into Colorado.

Prosecutors Praise Courage Of Victims In Workplace ‘Upskirting’ CaseA Denver jury found a former Colorado Department of Education employee guilty of sexual assault and taking pictures up the skirts of his female co-workers.

Home Buyers Told To Resell Homes That Were Part Of Affordable HousingIn February, Neil O’Toole received a letter from the City of Denver saying the home he purchased at market value was supposed to be part of an affordable housing program and that he may have violated the program in buying it.

Veterans Who Suffer PTSD Hope Public Stops Using Illegal FireworksIt’s only April, but the City of Thornton is getting a head start on warning people about fireworks.

Family’s Home Ransacked After Mistaken For Estate SaleA legitimate estate sale was happening three houses down the street from Mary Andrews’ home on Texas Lane on Friday.