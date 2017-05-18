Jason Derulo Ticket Giveaway!

Rocky Flats: Colorado's Nuclear ShadowFor 37 years, the Rocky Flats plant produced nuclear weapon parts, 16 miles northwest of Denver. In 1989, the FBI and EPA raided Rocky Flats uncovering serious environmental hazards. Rocky Flats was declared a Superfund site and a $7 billion cleanup would follow. Federal and state health officials say tests show the area where Rocky Flats once stood is safe. But, now as a new community is built alongside the former site, critics questioning the efficacy of the cleanup are coming forward.