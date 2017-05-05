Denver Walk/Run Brings Huge MS Community Together

By Libby Smith

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver hosts the largest attended Walk MS event in the nation. The National MS Society is expecting 10,000 participants at City Park in Denver this year.

“So we’ll have over 400 teams at Walk MS, and each one of them comes with their own t-shirts, and their own costumes, their own tutus. And it is about their commitment to their loved one, and their commitment to raising funds so we can invest in research and resources,” said Carrie Nolan, president of the Colorado/Wyoming chapter of the National MS Society.

Multiple Sclerosis is a chronic disease in which the immune system attacks the central nervous system. Severe cases result in paralysis or blindness, other symptoms include numbness in the extremities, muscle spasms, problems with imbalance, speech, or swallowing, chronic pain and severe fatigue. Doctors do not know what causes MS. Scientist believe it may be triggered by some unknown environmental cause in people with a genetic pre-disposition to it.

“Walk MS is really about the community of Multiple Sclerosis. So it starts with someone who’s newly diagnosed, every time we see a new team captain, it’s because somebody is newly diagnosed. So it is about people living with MS and all of their support networks around them, and so it’s really a focus about family, community, but with the central focus around someone they love who lives with MS,” Nolan told CBS4.

Walk MS in Denver is the second largest fundraiser in the nation. The Colorado/Wyoming chapter of the National MS Society hopes to raise $1 million in Denver, and $1,8 million from the regional walks.

“Walk MS is a really important place for us to raise critical funds, and the funds that we raise through our walk, $1 million in Denver, $1.8 million total goal with 13 walks, is really invested in research and resources that help people live their best lives,” Nolan said.

The Colorado/Wyoming Chapter of the National MS Society offers services, support groups, and education for those living with MS and their families. They also fund important research into the cause and treatment of the disease.

“30-years-ago, we had no treatments for people living with MS. Today, we just approved our 15th FDA-approved drug modifying therapy. So today there is so much hope that people are not going to progress as quickly as in the past. And the newest drug is actually showing support and efficacy and improvement for people living with secondary progressive MS. That is a breakthrough,” Nolan said.

Walk MS Denver is Saturday, May 6th at City Park. For the second year, there is a qualifying 5K run. There is a $35 registration fee for the run; the walk is free. The event is dog-friendly and family-friendly with face painting and information about MS and services.

Schedule of Events:

6:30 a.m. 5K Run check-in

8:00 a.m. 5K Run start

7:30 a.m. Walk registration

9:15 a.m. Program

9:30 a.m. Walk start

11:15 a.m. Run awards

