GIRLS & SCIENCE Saturday, March 3, 2018

Come and be inspired by women in science! The Denver Museum of Nature & Science and CBS4 are excited to host Girls & Science on Saturday, March 3, 2018. Girls & Science is a creative spin on the traditional career fair. Girls will get to meet women in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) professions to learn what they do, who they are and what inspires them through hands-on activities and conversations. CBS4 and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science hope meeting these STEAM professionals will encourage young women to discover an interest in STEAM related educational and career opportunities.

Girls & Science will take place from 9:00am to 5:00pm and is located throughout the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. All ages are welcome. Adult tickets are included with the price of a general admission ticket to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, and there is a special CBS-$4 ticket for children 2-18 years of age.

You can purchase tickets in advance by going to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science website here.

By attending Girls & Science, you will have the chance to:

– Meet and chat with women who are in STEAM related careers (or who use science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics in surprising ways in their work) and explore the cool tools of their trade.

– Participate in activities you may not expect from a career in STEAM (activities are geared toward ages 8-13)

Girls & Science gives young women the opportunity to explore a variety of STEAM “clubhouses,” where girls can meet women scientists and experience the many diverse opportunities a future in science, technology, engineering, art, and math can bring.

This day is all about igniting a passion for science—so try it on, test it out, and play!

CBS4’s clubhouse will be hosted by Meteorologist Lauren Whitney. Stop by “Lauren Whitney’s Electric Lightning Show” for the chance to meet Lauren and learn how she uses science in her career.

For more information visit the Denver Museum of Nature and Science’s website here.