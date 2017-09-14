CBS4 Future Leaders

CBS4 is delighted to announce FUTURE LEADERS presented by Colorado School of Mines, an initiative to recognize Colorado high school students who are excelling in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics).

We’re inviting teachers, parents, mentors, and others to nominate students who they believe will be our future STEM leaders. Nominations will be accepted on an ongoing basis beginning October 1, 2017 – May 25, 2018. One student will be selected each month to receive this special recognition award that will include a $1,000 award along with a student profile on CBS4.

STEM studies may include, but are not limited to the fields of biology, chemistry, computer and information technology science, geosciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, physics and astronomy, anthropology, ecology, economics, robotics, civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering, electronics, mechanical engineering, industrial engineering, aerospace engineering, chemical engineering, astrophysics.

Nominate the next future leader here.

Colorado School of Mines is a proud sponsor of Future Leaders. Colorado School of Mines is a research university renowned for academic excellence and research innovation in engineering and applied science. Mines students, faculty and staff are united by a strong sense of intellectual curiosity, ability to succeed collaborative environments, passion to achieve goals, and aspiration that our ideas, actions, and innovations will have a transformative impact on society and promote positive change in the world.