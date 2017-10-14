CBS4 FOOTBALL BLITZ: Demaryius Thomas is the guest for tonight's taping at Viewhouse Centennial (More Info)

CBS4 Football Blitz Presented By UCHealth

blitz graphic CBS4 Football Blitz Presented By UCHealth
CBS4 is Denver’s premiere football headquarters … and now we get your football week started with the CBS4 Football Blitz presented by UCHealth! Join us at the ViewHouse Centennial for some ‘Blitz’ fun on Thursdays at 5:30pm or see the show on air Saturday nights at 10:35pm! CBS4’s Michael Spencer will be joined by Broncos players for 12 Thursdays this season, with all their inside info. They’ll look at the last Denver game and the matchup ahead… plus play a game of cornhole with some lucky fans!

The Blitz has giveaways, surprises, food and Coors Light specials, and much more. Get to ViewHouse Centennial early on Thursdays and enter the weekly drawing to be in the Scheel’s Toss for Cash – you could play cornhole on TV with your favorite player and win $100 cash!

If you can’t join us on Thursdays, you can watch it Saturday nights at 10:35pm exclusively on CBS4.

See a segment from the show below:

CBS4 Football Blitz Presented By UCHealth – Talent Schedule:

9/7/17 – Broncos Running Back, CJ Anderson

9/14/17 –  Broncos Linebacker, Brandon Marshall 

9/21/17 – Broncos Wide Receiver, Matt Paradis

9/28/17 – Broncos Linebacker, Todd Davis 

10/5/17 – NO BLITZ  – Bye Week

10/12/17 – Broncos Running Back, CJ Anderson

10/19/17 – Broncos Linebacker, Shane Ray 

10/26/17 – Broncos Wide Receiver, Jordan Taylor

11/2/17 – Broncos Linebacker, Brandon Marshall

11/9/17 – Broncos Running Back, CJ Anderson

11/16/17 – Broncos Linebacker, Shane Ray 

11/23/17 – NO BLITZ – Thanksgiving

11/30/17 –  Broncos Wide Receiver, Demaryius Thomas

12/7/17 – Broncos Linebacker, Todd Davis 

Last Week’s UCHealth Moments To Shine:

 

Watch Previous Weeks Here:

9/7/17 

9/14/17

9/21/17

9/28/17

10/12/2017

10/19/2017

10/26/2017

11/2/2017

11/9/2017

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch