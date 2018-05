Man Convicted In Colorado Springs Gang Rape Of 13-Year-Old A 21-year-old man faces a possible life sentence after being found guilty in the gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in Colorado Springs.

Charges Filed In Denver Against South Africa Hunter Over Ivory ImportThe owner of a South African hunting company was indicted this month in Colorado by federal prosecutors, who accuse the man of bribing Zimbabwean government officials while guiding a Colorado tourist on a hunt for elephants and working to have the ivory tusks of an elephant the group illegally killed inside a national park imported to the U.S.