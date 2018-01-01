Wyoming Rallies, Beats Boise St. In OTHayden Dalton had 29 points and 12 rebounds and Justin James scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half to help Wyoming overcome a 16-point halftime deficit for a 79-78 overtime win over Boise State on Saturday night.
Avalanche beat Wild 7-2The Colorado Avalanche are playing with a swagger they didn't have while struggling last season.
40-Year-Old Vince Carter's Big 4th Quarter Leads Kings Past NuggetsVince Carter scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and the Kings held off the Denver Nuggets 106-98 on Saturday night.
Six-Point Run To Start OT Lifts Fresno State Over CSUDeshon Taylor scored 22 points, including nine in the extra period, to lead Fresno State to an 82-79 overtime win over Colorado State on Saturday night.
Nevada Bombs Past Air Force 86-75Caleb Martin scored 23 points, Kendall Stephens added 21 on all 3-pointers and Nevada pulled away over the last 10 minutes on Saturday to defeat Air Force 86-75.
Cleveland Browns Fans Protest 0-16 Season With ParadeThousands of disgruntled Cleveland fans, some of them calling for owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam to sell the franchise or jump in Lake Erie, paraded once around the team's stadium in frigid conditions Saturday following a historic 0-16 season.
2 Former Broncos Named Hall Of Fame FinalistsTwo former Broncos are now finalists for induction to the Hall of Fame.
Broncos' Top Priority Is At QB Following Dismal 2017 CampaignFollowing the worst NFL season since 2010, the Denver Broncos must figure out a way to solve their woes at the quarterback position heading into the offseason.
'Sports Authority' To Be Removed From Mile High StadiumSports Authority will be removed from Mile High Stadium as the Denver Broncos continue to search for a buyer of the naming rights.
Denver Broncos Will Keep Ticket Prices The SameThe Denver Broncos will keep ticket prices the same as last season.
After Making Head Coach Decision, Elway Now Expected To Embark On Another QB SearchAfter deciding to retain his rookie head coach, John Elway is expected to embark on yet another quarterback search.
Broncos Make Changes To Assistant Coaching StaffThe Denver Broncos have made several changes to their offensive coaching staff by firing offensive line coach Jeff Davidson, assistant head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville and wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert.
Reliever Davis, Rockies Agree To 3-Year DealA person familiar with the negotiations says All-Star reliever Wade Davis and the Colorado Rockies have agreed on a three-year, $52 million contract.
Jordan Lyles Leaving Rockies, On To Padres For $1 million, 1-Year ContractRight-hander Jordan Lyles and the San Diego Padres have agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract that includes a club option for 2019.
Top 10 Colorado Sports Stories Of 2017Take a look back on the biggest sports stories in Colorado in 2017. Big headlines came from all four of Colorado's major pro sports teams.
Rockies Finalize $27M, 3-Year Deals With Shaw, McGeeColorado finalized contracts with right-hander Bryan Shaw and lefty Jake McGee on Friday.
Rockies Have New Bullpen Arm With Bryan ShawThe Colorado Rockies have a new bullpen arm. The club has agreed to a three-year deal with right hander Brian Shaw.
Rockies Agree To 2-Year Deal With Catcher Chris IannettaCatcher Chris Iannetta and the Colorado Rockies have agreed to a two-year deal.
Lyle Scores Career-High 26 As Nuggets Beat Jazz 99-91Trey Lyles was considered expendable by Utah on draft night in June. He did his best to show the Jazz it was a mistake to let him go.
Gary Harris Scores 36 Points, Nuggets Beat Suns 134-111The Phoenix Suns didn't get to Denver until around 2 p.m. Wednesday because of plane trouble.
Butler's 39 Points Lift Wolves Past Nuggets, 128-125 In OTJimmy Butler played the type of game Tom Thibodeau was thinking about when he brought the veteran guard to Minnesota in the offseason.
Murray Scores 22 As Nuggets Beat Jazz 107-83Jamal Murray scored 13 of his 22 points in the first quarter and the Denver Nuggets overcame the ejection of Nikola Jokic to beat the Utah Jazz 107-83 on Tuesday night.
Nuggets Stop Warriors' 11-Game Winning Streak, 96-81Gary Harris scored 19 points to lead a balanced Denver offense and the Nuggets stopped the Warriors' 11-game winning streak with a second impressive road victory in two nights, beating Golden State 96-81.
Bernier Stops 34 shots As Avalanche Beat Blue Jackets 2-0The backup is filling in nicely for Colorado's No. 1 goalie.
WATCH: Johnson Scores In OT, Avs Defeat JetsErik Johnson scored on a breakaway with 9.9 seconds remaining on the clock in overtime as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Winnipeg Jets.
Latest NHL Power RankingsThe Lightning keep streaking, winning 11 of their last 13 games to hold the top spot in the NHL Power Rankings. Where does your team sit?
Compher Scores In OT, Avalanche Beat Maple Leafs 4-3J.T. Compher scored a power-play goal 3:25 into overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night.
Goligoski, Raanta Push Coyotes Past Avalanche 3-1The Arizona Coyotes withstood a late push and held off the Colorado Avalanche.
Ohio State routs No. 1 ranked Michigan State to cap weekend filled with upsetsThe Spartans are the 10th ranked team to lose this weekend and the fourth inside the top 10
WATCH: Bill Cowher goes full #BillsMafia, smashes table on 'The NFL Today' setThe NFL on CBS analyst smashed a folding table with his arms before the Bills-Jaguars game
Arsenal eliminated from FA Cup thanks to two goals from USMNT defender Eric LichajThe American scored a brace as Nottingham Forest defeated Arsenal 4-2 in the third round of the FA Cup
Barcelona vs. Levante goal highlights: Lionel Messi scores fantastic give-and-go golazoHe put it where the goalkeeper couldn't get it to put Barca up 1-0 over Levante
WATCH: The Bills probably got hosed by another catch-rule incident in NFL playoffsBuffalo just can't catch a break when it comes to the catch rule this year
Denver Broncos Offseason: Re-sign Jamaal CharlesThrough the tumultuous season that was, Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles should be strongly considered to be retained next season. Jamaal Charles is a free agent in 2018, but the Denver Broncos should do all they can to re-sign him. Charles lacked significant playing time and becam...
Denver Broncos: Vance Joseph Made Right HiresA new set of coaching staff hires is a great recipe for Denver Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph to succeed in his second year. Now a second year head coach for the Denver Broncos, Vance Joseph is ready to give his best opportunity to be more assertive with new coaches. In order to be more forceful t...
Colorado Avalanche's Top Prospects Were Team Canada's Top PlayersColorado Avalanche 2017 draftees Cale Makar and Conor Timmins were Canada's best players at the World Junior Championship. The 2018 World Junior Championship couldn't have been much better for the Colorado Avalanche. When Cale Makar and Conor Timmins received their watches after Canada�...
Nuggets at Kings: Player gradesThe Nuggets had a few disappointing performances in their loss to the Kings. The Denver Nuggets were not able to slow down the Sacramento Kings from the opening tip. Even though the final score was close, 106-98, do not be deceived. Sacramento had the momentum for the entire game. The Nugget...
Nuggets at Kings: TakeawaysThe Denver Nuggets failed to show up against the Sacramento Kings. The Denver Nuggets lost a very disappointing game against the Sacramento Kings. Despite coming in with a two game win streak, the Nuggets were unable to overcome the young and budding Kings. Even though the final score was cl...