Reality Check: Political Ads Running On TV In 2018
Reality Check: Mitchell The First To Sling Mud In GOP Primary RaceAs the race for governor enters its final stretch, one of the Republican candidates is going negative.
Reality Check: Cary Kennedy Defends Negative Super PAC AdDespite promising to run a clean campaign, Kennedy is defending an attack ad by her super PAC.
Reality Check: Victor Mitchell Touts Conservative CredentialsMost of this year's gubernatorial candidates on the Republican side have not held statewide office. That includes Victor Mitchell.
Reality Check: Walker Stapleton's TV Ads Aim For Republican BaseWith the primary election just four weeks away, Colorado's gubernatorial candidates are sinking serious money into political ads.
Reality Check: Mike Johnston's Record On EducationThe primary election for Colorado's next governor is just five weeks away and political ads are now blanketing the airwaves. CBS4's Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives the ads a Reality Check.
Reality Check: Cary Kennedy's Education ClaimsEducation has emerged as the top issue in this year’s Democratic primary for governor of Colorado.
Reality Check: Jared Polis' Education ClaimsEducation has emerged as the top issue in this year’s Democratic primary for governor of Colorado.