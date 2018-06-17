DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are cracking down on so-called marijuana tourism companies.

Police cited 31 people who were part of a bus tour which takes people between pot dispensaries on Friday.

The tickets issued were for using marijuana in public, while a bus driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

A Denverite report states undercover officers joined the tour before arresting anyone.

The tour companies say their services are legal, and their customers are permitted to use marijuana on the tour buses under Colorado law.